South Dakota Investment Council Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 12,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 303.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

AAP opened at $204.43 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.90 and a 1-year high of $210.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $197.74.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In related news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

