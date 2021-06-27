South Dakota Investment Council Purchases Shares of 20,031 Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,631,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lear by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,765,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after purchasing an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,584,074 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $251,914,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares in the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEA. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.57.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $177.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lear Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

