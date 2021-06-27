South Dakota Investment Council Sells 12,087 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,240 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,087 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCBI. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.85.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.98 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,574.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

