SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 902.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 7,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $77.91 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.99 and a 52 week high of $80.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.91.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

