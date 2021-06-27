SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 33.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,517,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 41,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME opened at $43.02 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.30. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

