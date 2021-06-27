Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) vs. Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Head to Head Comparison

Spectrum Global Solutions (OTCMKTS:SGSI) and Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Spectrum Global Solutions and Telephone and Data Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Global Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Telephone and Data Systems 0 1 4 1 3.00

Telephone and Data Systems has a consensus target price of $30.08, indicating a potential upside of 27.80%. Given Telephone and Data Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telephone and Data Systems is more favorable than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.5% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.4% of Spectrum Global Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of Telephone and Data Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telephone and Data Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Global Solutions -138.47% N/A -125.95% Telephone and Data Systems 4.09% 3.87% 1.76%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Global Solutions has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telephone and Data Systems has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spectrum Global Solutions and Telephone and Data Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Global Solutions $18.68 million 0.40 -$17.71 million N/A N/A Telephone and Data Systems $5.23 billion 0.52 $226.00 million $1.93 12.20

Telephone and Data Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Spectrum Global Solutions.

Summary

Telephone and Data Systems beats Spectrum Global Solutions on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications and technology industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United State, Puerto Rico, and Canada. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system, small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers. The company also provides outsourced engineering and installation services, staffing solutions, and other services, which include consulting to the telecommunications industry, service providers, and enterprise customers. Spectrum Global Solutions Inc. is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc., a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions. It also provides replace and repair services; Trade-In program through which it buys customers' used equipment; internet connections and all-home WI-FI services; TDS TV+, an integrated cloud television platform that offers video content; local and long-distance telephone service, VoIP, and enhanced services; and broadband, IP-based services, and hosted voice and video collaboration services. It sells its products through retail sales, direct sales, third-party retailers, and independent agents, as well as through ecommerce and telesales. As of December 31, 2020, the company offers its services to customers 5 million wireless connections, and 1.2 million wireline and cable connections. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

