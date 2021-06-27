Spencer R. Berthelsen Sells 15,000 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $38.93 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,520,000 after buying an additional 2,382,942 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,837,000 after purchasing an additional 487,820 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

