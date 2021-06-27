Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Citigroup cut their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a sector weight rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Splunk from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $183.68.

Splunk stock opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $122.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.24.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 49.90% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.56) EPS. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Splunk will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 5,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $812,243.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,908,768.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $211,587.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,327 shares of company stock worth $5,678,379. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,467,295 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,323,356,000 after purchasing an additional 465,111 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,545,920 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $751,361,000 after buying an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $514,722,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,915,824 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $259,191,000 after buying an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

