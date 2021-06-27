Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $83,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2,253.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.7% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.26.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Gilliam Phipps sold 2,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $60,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

