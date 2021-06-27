Stantec (TSE:STN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$51.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on STN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stantec to C$58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

STN opened at C$55.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$55.16. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$37.46 and a twelve month high of C$59.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.89.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$878.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$926.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 2.6300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Stantec’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total transaction of C$1,876,273.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,293 shares in the company, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.47, for a total transaction of C$110,948.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,914,064.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

