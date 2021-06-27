Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.87

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.87 and last traded at $26.85, with a volume of 26188 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

STWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Starwood Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.67%.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,202,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 5,892,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,273 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,665,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,960,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,515,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,912,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

