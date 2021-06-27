STEM CELL COIN Market Cap Tops $11.11 Million (SCC)

STEM CELL COIN (CURRENCY:SCC) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. In the last seven days, STEM CELL COIN has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. STEM CELL COIN has a market cap of $11.11 million and approximately $32,983.00 worth of STEM CELL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STEM CELL COIN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0346 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003312 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00020218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00595752 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00038252 BTC.

STEM CELL COIN Profile

STEM CELL COIN (SCC) is a coin. STEM CELL COIN’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 320,658,118 coins. STEM CELL COIN’s official Twitter account is @STEM_CELL_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for STEM CELL COIN is www.stemcell-pj.net

According to CryptoCompare, “StockChain is a decentralized digital currency quotation and exchange platform. By leveraging blockchain technology it intends to provide users with data uploaded from other Exchange platforms on a global scale in order to keep an updated database. StockChain will allow their users to perform cross-platform concentrated trading and a reward fund will also be available. StockChain Coin is an Ethereum-based token developed by the StockChain. The SCC token can be used on the platform as a medium of exchange for either buying, rewarding or crowdfunding. Furthermore, in all of the transactions, Stockchain users will be given discounts on any service fee if it's paid with SCC. “

