Stephen Hoge Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $3,243,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $349,075,871.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00.

On Friday, April 23rd, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.19, for a total value of $2,582,850.00.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.62, for a total value of $2,199,300.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.63, for a total value of $2,652,600.00.

Shares of MRNA opened at $219.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.39. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $227.71.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 24.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 577.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 291,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,422,000 after purchasing an additional 248,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27,332 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter worth $5,430,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 53,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,539,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.65.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.