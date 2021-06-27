STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) will report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STERIS’s earnings. STERIS posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that STERIS will report full-year earnings of $7.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.27 to $8.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STERIS.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $206.80. 514,945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.14. STERIS has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

In other STERIS news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,789,433 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 383,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,604,000 after buying an additional 22,194 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,507,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,072,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $203,265,000 after buying an additional 188,412 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

