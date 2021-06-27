stETH (Lido) Reaches Market Cap of $987.68 Million (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 27th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be purchased for approximately $1,830.25 or 0.05512277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $987.68 million and $247,409.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003015 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00043411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.74 or 0.00113672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00161457 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,160.94 or 0.99872910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 539,643 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.