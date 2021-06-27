Steven Joseph Murray Sells 22,457 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 22,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $1,460,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Joseph Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $65,010.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $63.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.59. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.37.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 52.31% and a negative net margin of 25.37%. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.18 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in BigCommerce by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

