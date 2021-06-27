Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 29,607 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,280,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $277,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

HON opened at $218.74 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.53 and a 1 year high of $234.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $151.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

