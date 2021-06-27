Stifel Financial Corp Buys 246,926 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,598,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 246,926 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $209,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,445 shares of company stock worth $599,588 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $56.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.27.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

