Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded by Wolfe Research to Outperform

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Shares of SF opened at $65.93 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,495.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

