Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 30,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,010% compared to the average daily volume of 971 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRAY shares. Guggenheim upgraded ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

In other news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $25,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,813,834 shares in the company, valued at $16,798,588.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of ViewRay by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in ViewRay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $43,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in ViewRay during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ViewRay in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $6.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 4.24. ViewRay has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 69.14% and a negative net margin of 183.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ViewRay will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment.

