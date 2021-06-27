STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.94 Million

Equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) will post sales of $172.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $168.12 million and the highest is $185.41 million. STORE Capital reported sales of $155.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full year sales of $699.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $674.61 million to $754.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.89 million, with estimates ranging from $678.08 million to $860.97 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $182.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist upped their target price on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STORE Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 50,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $339,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in STORE Capital by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in STORE Capital by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,455,000 after acquiring an additional 34,838 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,103,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,864. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.