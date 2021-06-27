STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.65. STRATA Skin Sciences shares last traded at $1.61, with a volume of 110,272 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $54.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 2.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.52.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. On average, analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 149,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

