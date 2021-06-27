Stream Protocol (STPL) Price Tops $0.0366

Stream Protocol (CURRENCY:STPL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $163,909.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0366 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 55.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00051462 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00019528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $192.28 or 0.00588486 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Stream Protocol Coin Profile

Stream Protocol (CRYPTO:STPL) is a coin. Stream Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,599,225 coins. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol . The official website for Stream Protocol is www.streamprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network. “

Buying and Selling Stream Protocol

