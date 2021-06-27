Stryker Co. (SYK) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the medical technology company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Stryker has raised its dividend by 35.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stryker has a dividend payout ratio of 27.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Stryker to earn $10.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

Stryker stock opened at $263.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.27, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker has a twelve month low of $172.35 and a twelve month high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.47.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Stryker stock. Camden National Bank bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

