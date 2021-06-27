Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $10.03

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 2593 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $28.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Studio City International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. Its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a Batman flying theater ride; a night club and karaoke; a 5,000-seat live performance arena; and approximately 25,000 square meters of complementary retail space.

