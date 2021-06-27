Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Holdings Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 474.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total value of $150,684.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,839.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,400. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.25. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.95 and a 52 week high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $895.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.00 million. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

