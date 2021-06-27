Super Zero Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.93 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. In the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market capitalization of $67.39 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,969.40 or 0.05727624 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00120829 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Profile

Super Zero Protocol (CRYPTO:SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 633,032,758 coins and its circulating supply is 320,919,588 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash . Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

