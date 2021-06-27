Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.95. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 100,066 shares.

The company has a market cap of $225.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 4.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.06.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $358.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.16 million. Superior Industries International had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUP. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Superior Industries International in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP)

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

