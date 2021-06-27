Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Sureserve Group plc (LON:SUR) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 83 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.06). Approximately 173,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 406,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.05).

SUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on shares of Sureserve Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sureserve Group in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.36. The firm has a market cap of £130.48 million and a PE ratio of 17.23.

In other Sureserve Group news, insider Peter Smith bought 95,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 82 ($1.07) per share, for a total transaction of £78,586.34 ($102,673.56).

About Sureserve Group

Sureserve Group plc provides compliance and energy support services in the United Kingdom. It offers gas compliance services, including emergency call out facilities, service programs to meet compliance requirements, installations and repairs to gas appliances and systems, void works, building and associated works, electrical installations and repair, legionella risk assessment, and carbon monoxide and smoke detector installation services to local authority, housing association, and charity customers.

