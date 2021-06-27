sUSD Price Up 1% Over Last Week (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. sUSD has a market capitalization of $147.58 million and approximately $5.02 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

sUSD Profile

sUSD (SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 145,771,164 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

