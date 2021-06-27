SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $600.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of SVB Financial have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company's earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Growth in loans and deposit balances, and its global expansion strategy will likely continue to support financials. Notably, the deal to acquire Boston Private is expected to be earnings accretive, while the acquisition of the debt investment business of WestRiver Group will likely help SVB Financial further cement its foothold in the innovation economy. A strong balance sheet position and efforts to improve non-interest income bode well for SVB Financial. However, near-zero interest rates are likely to continue to put pressure on margins. Also, elevated operating expenses are expected to hurt bottom-line growth.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $564.71 on Wednesday. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $567.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. SVB Financial Group’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 28.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,002,271.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.61, for a total transaction of $2,776,496.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,918.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,025. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 28.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

