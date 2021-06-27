Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Buys C$29,707.92 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,707.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,925.84.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile
