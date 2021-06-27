Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Buys C$29,707.92 in Stock

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Roland Veit purchased 9,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,707.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$338,925.84.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98.

Get Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee alerts:

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Ten Peaks Coffee Company Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty coffee company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It decaffeinates and sells green coffee to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters. The company uses the SWISS WATER process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemicals.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.