Synchronoss Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors bought 4,109 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 154% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,618 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 418,988 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,234,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 637.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 282,191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 243,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 167,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 83,600 shares in the last quarter. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

SNCR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of NASDAQ SNCR opened at $3.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.02. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.99.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 16.85% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.