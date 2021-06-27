Taal Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Taal Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. First Reserve Sustainable Growth makes up approximately 0.1% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth about $6,000,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $3,000,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $1,994,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter valued at about $200,000.

Shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.37.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

