Taal Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Taal Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up approximately 4.4% of Taal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Taal Capital Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $154.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $243.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.57 and a 52 week high of $154.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $133.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 54.04%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on NIKE from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.88.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

