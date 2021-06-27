Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 9,262 NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 9,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NMI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 60,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in NMI by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 926,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after purchasing an additional 290,605 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 594,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NMI by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.81.

NMIH opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $126,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,412 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,092. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

