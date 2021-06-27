Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 7.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 58,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Shares of TWO opened at $7.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.45.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,947.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TWO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Two Harbors Investment Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.