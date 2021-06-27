Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $234,000 Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 91.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Avanos Medical stock opened at $38.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.09 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
Avanos Medical Profile
Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.
Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.