Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $227,000 in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,582,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $155,813,000 after purchasing an additional 116,730 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 22.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,213,892 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,713,000 after purchasing an additional 219,630 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 694,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meritor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

MTOR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Meritor from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

MTOR opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 2.12. Meritor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $33.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.57 million. Meritor had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket and Industrial.

