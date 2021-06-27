Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 3,408 Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $419,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,156,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,902,000 after purchasing an additional 96,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Helios Technologies by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HLIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $75.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $79.10.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

