Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 55,141 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 92.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,141 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $49.04 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1 year low of $32.01 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.81 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

