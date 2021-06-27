Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $220,000 Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,676,000 after buying an additional 1,465,498 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,245,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after buying an additional 87,418 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 786,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,068,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 577,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,591,000 after buying an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 529,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 35,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $43.23 on Friday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.14 and a 1-year high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.27 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

