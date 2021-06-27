Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MNRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Monro by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Monro by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,289,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $348,030,000 after buying an additional 224,634 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Monro by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Monro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of MNRO opened at $64.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.54. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.14. Monro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.39 and a 52 week high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

