Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Purchased by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Texas Instruments comprises 1.1% of Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.23.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $188.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.92. The firm has a market cap of $173.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

