The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

BKGFY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Berkeley Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.00.

BKGFY opened at $67.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.16. The Berkeley Group has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $73.28.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

