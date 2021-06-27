The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman Sells $2,518,975.00 in Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.59, for a total transaction of $2,518,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

C James Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.02, for a total transaction of $2,467,550.00.

On Friday, June 18th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.58, for a total transaction of $2,433,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,003.34, for a total transaction of $2,508,350.00.

On Monday, June 14th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total transaction of $2,560,425.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,037.74, for a total transaction of $2,594,350.00.

On Friday, June 4th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,104.41, for a total transaction of $2,761,025.00.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.65, for a total transaction of $2,639,125.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,086.40, for a total transaction of $2,716,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,089.01, for a total transaction of $2,722,525.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,058.71, for a total transaction of $2,646,775.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $1,035.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,098.35. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.32 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer in the first quarter worth $30,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 45.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 385.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,222.87.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.