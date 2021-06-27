The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $176.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.56. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $170.50 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.61.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

