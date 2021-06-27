The Coca-Cola’s (KO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $56.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.72. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.48% and a net margin of 21.59%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total value of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,729,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at $14,530,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 255,392 shares of company stock worth $13,930,959. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,961,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,420,000 after acquiring an additional 75,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,413,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

