The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 432 Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 432 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ROG has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup set a CHF 360 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 330 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 343.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a one year low of CHF 214.30 and a one year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.