The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,547,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 806,533 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.11% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $167,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.20 per share, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,595,367.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

GBX opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.16 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.19 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.64 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.43%.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.